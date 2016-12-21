Marjorie Milligan Lorance

Surviving are daughter Susan Patterson of Charlotte, with whom she lived for the last three years; daughter Carol Katrana of Houston; granddaughter Lauren Minor of Houston; granddaughter Libby Paul of Manhattan, KS, and their two daughters Emily and Allie; and siblings, Helon Boyd of Woodbury, TN, Betty Billings and Jack Milligan of McMinnville, TN, and Jimmy Milligan of Coco Beach, FL, and many close nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Powell and Nanny Vandergriff Milligan; her husband, C. Morgan Lorance; and siblings: Brown and Billy Milligan, Sammye Tenpenny, Quixie Carroll, Rachel Hilstrom and Shirley Tate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.