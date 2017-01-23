Charges filed in Indian Park murder

Charges filed in Indian Park murder

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

A West Main Street man is charged with murder in the Dec. 16 shooting death of a Murfreesboro man at his Indian Park Drive home. Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Violent Crimes Unit, aided by the Special Operations Unit, served an arrest warrant Tuesday on Officers went to the residence shortly before midnight Dec. 16 where they found the shooting victim and a woman who told them she was assaulted and abducted earlier in the night by several people in Bedford County, according to MPD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Waitress at the Chinese restaurant 9 hr dont be mean 5
Lincoln County Road Superintendent 10 hr Dolla Billzz 1
OMAR Steakhouse (Nov '14) Sun Fukmi 87
Taylor DeAnn Dalton (May '16) Jan 22 Big t 17
Fond Memories of L'burg and Marshall Co (Apr '08) Jan 22 john wayne 548
Pregnant??BEWARE OF Dr. Poe (Sep '11) Jan 21 in my opinion 8
Luna Vapor (Sep '14) Jan 21 zoomclick1 37
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Shelbyville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,228,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC