Charges filed in Indian Park murder

A West Main Street man is charged with murder in the Dec. 16 shooting death of a Murfreesboro man at his Indian Park Drive home. Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Violent Crimes Unit, aided by the Special Operations Unit, served an arrest warrant Tuesday on Officers went to the residence shortly before midnight Dec. 16 where they found the shooting victim and a woman who told them she was assaulted and abducted earlier in the night by several people in Bedford County, according to MPD.

