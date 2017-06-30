Great-Day-Live 27 mins ago 12:14 p.m.No long weekend is complete without a trip to Gallrein Farms
Angie Fenton shows us all the fun for families who make the trip to Shelby County's Gallrein Farms. Visit the farm for yourself at its location at 1029 Vigo Road in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
