Mount Washington teen killed in Shelby County crash
According to a release, Kentucky State Police responded just before midnight to the 8100 block of Mount Eden Road in Shelby County on a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police say an investigation showed that the vehicle, which was occupied by three juveniles, was going north on Mount Eden Road, when it went off the right side of the road, crashed into an embankment and overturned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Henry county s biggest snitch in Shelbyville now
|7 hr
|Whatwillisistalki...
|9
|Drug testing at rolls forming.
|15 hr
|Shirley temple
|3
|alysaa Mcalister (Nov '16)
|Mon
|what??
|20
|overdose on robin road
|Mon
|none of your busi...
|1
|Heather
|Mon
|Unknown soldier
|17
|Hometown Pizza
|Mon
|Melissa
|5
|IPC Supreme (Jul '15)
|Jun 16
|Real
|12
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC