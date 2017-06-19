Mount Washington teen killed in Shelb...

Mount Washington teen killed in Shelby County crash

Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

According to a release, Kentucky State Police responded just before midnight to the 8100 block of Mount Eden Road in Shelby County on a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police say an investigation showed that the vehicle, which was occupied by three juveniles, was going north on Mount Eden Road, when it went off the right side of the road, crashed into an embankment and overturned.

Shelbyville, KY

