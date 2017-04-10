At least 1 person injured in head-on crash in Shelbyville that shut down road
At least one person has been injured in a head-on crash that shut down a busy road in Shelbyville. A Shelby County dispatcher said the incident happened on Freedom's Way near the intersection of LaGrange Road about 2:30 p.m. Monday.
