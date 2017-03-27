Same Day ACH - " Preparing for More

Same Day ACH - " Preparing for More

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BankersOnline

Genny is the Vice President of Treasury Services with Citizens Union Bank, a Community Bank based in Shelbyville, KY. Genny's Treasury responsibilities consist of consulting, implementation, and training of services offered to assist clients in improving cash flow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BankersOnline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dannica Willard/ Stewart 12 hr Ashley 9
Buck Greer Tue fuckerary dan 30
Opinions on atheists? Mon LDS 5
Amanda Price Nichols Mar 26 Shell 7
Jerry Watson Mar 26 Lucky you 36
Kaitlyn Mar 26 BigSis 2
Weres crackhead amanda reece (Sep '16) Mar 25 Evil eye 13
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Shelbyville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,357 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC