Kentucky Commission on Women to honor Southeast vice president

The Kentucky Commission on Women recently announced a high honor for Dr. Carolyn Sundy, the vice president for Diversity and Inclusion at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College. After asking for nominations from across the state, the group decided to honor Dr. Sundy, along with three other women, with an award in recognition for their ongoing efforts to help others.

