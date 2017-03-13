Bourbon Flowing: Bulleit Brand Opens Its First Distillery
Bulleit bourbon has reached a milestone in its maturity with the opening of its first distillery. It's riding the wave of bourbon's popularity as its parent company - spirits giant Diageo - looks to expand a brand started 30 years ago when Kentuckian Tom Bulleit revived his family's whiskey recipe.
