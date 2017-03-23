Bourbon flowing: Bulleit brand opens its first distillery

In this Thursday, March 9, 2017, photo, Tom Bulleit, founder of the Bulleit Distilling Co., talks about the brand's future at its new distillery outside Shelbyville, Ky. Bulleit's parent company, spirits giant Diageo, sees the $115 million distillery as a catalyst for more momentum for the fast-growing brand.

