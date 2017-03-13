Bourbon flowing: Bulleit brand opens ...

Bourbon flowing: Bulleit brand opens its first distillery

It's riding the wave of bourbon's popularity as its parent company - spirits giant Diageo - looks to expand a brand started 30 years ago when Kentuckian Tom Bulleit revived his family's whiskey recipe. Company executives gathered with state and local officials Tuesday to mark the opening of the $115 million Bulleit distillery near Shelbyville, Kentucky, about 30 miles east of Louisville.

