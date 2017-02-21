Great-Day-Live 49 mins ago 1:03 p.m.Gospel group Victory Road Quartet makes joyful noise

Great-Day-Live 49 mins ago 1:03 p.m.G...

Gospel group Victory Road Quartet makes joyful noise

The Taylorsville band has been performing for more than 25 years at churches and festivals around Kentucky and Southern Indiana. They perform February 26, 2017 at Olive Branch United Methodist Church in Shelbyville, Kentucky and April 1, 2017 at Plum Creek Baptist Church in Taylorsville, Kentucky.

