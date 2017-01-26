New Albany man arrested after shots f...

New Albany man arrested after shots fired new Shelby County schools

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Judge Sean Delahanty said, according to a motion filed by prosecutors: "I'm leaving you all with Ms. Baltimore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Reece 15 hr AdviceFromAFriend 14
Where are the bad neighborhoods (Jun '11) 16 hr Grayson Pitino 56
Jerry Watson (Jul '16) 16 hr Butler Norris 23
I need head from anyone 20 hr NastyGirl 8
drug dealer Sat Wowwww 12
Women's march Sat Class 2
Public swimming pool in Shelbyville (Apr '11) Jan 26 Tom 13
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Shelbyville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,317 • Total comments across all topics: 278,392,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC