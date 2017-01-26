New Albany man arrested after shots fired new Shelby County schools
Judge Sean Delahanty said, according to a motion filed by prosecutors: "I'm leaving you all with Ms. Baltimore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Reece
|15 hr
|AdviceFromAFriend
|14
|Where are the bad neighborhoods (Jun '11)
|16 hr
|Grayson Pitino
|56
|Jerry Watson (Jul '16)
|16 hr
|Butler Norris
|23
|I need head from anyone
|20 hr
|NastyGirl
|8
|drug dealer
|Sat
|Wowwww
|12
|Women's march
|Sat
|Class
|2
|Public swimming pool in Shelbyville (Apr '11)
|Jan 26
|Tom
|13
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC