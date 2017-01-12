Lockdown lifted at 3 Shelby County sc...

Lockdown lifted at 3 Shelby County schools after shots fired

Tuesday Jan 10

A lock down declared at all schools on Rocket Lane in Shelbyville after shots were fired nearby has been lifted, a spokesman for Shelby County Public Schools said. Shelby County High School, East Middle School, and Wright Elementary School were locked down after the incident happened about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

