Deputies searching for suspect in min...

Deputies searching for suspect in mini-horse stabbing Read Story Holden Kurwicki

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: WHAS11

A mini-horse name Princess was attacked twice in a week first by a pit-bull, and then by someone with a knife. Right now the Shelby County Sheriff's Office isn't saying if the two cases are connected, but they do have a suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody else been molested and liked it? (Nov '13) 3 hr punkboi777 18
Kimberly damn hughes ware 14 hr Trash can hoe 1
Hunter Montell (Mar '13) 16 hr Sheesh 8
Good Paying Jobs In Shelbyville? 19 hr Tom 3
Mobile home mover 19 hr Dean 8
Kenny reynolds (Aug '16) Tue Kenny ray 11
Gentry Tue BBERS9595 1
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Shelbyville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC