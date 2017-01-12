Shelbyville man hopes for new heart i...

Shelbyville man hopes for new heart in the New Year

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Since the bridge opened last week, people have been taking advantage of the unseasonably warm weather and crossing the Ohio River on foot. Since the bridge opened last week, people have been taking advantage of the unseasonably warm weather and crossing the Ohio River on foot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Easy ladies 3 hr Tim 26
Hometown pizza Girl 6 hr tom 7
stealing money and cheating bingo hall (Feb '14) 20 hr Pizza 21
Head 22 hr Fullofcum 21
Angela denise williams aka angalina Sat Any ole ho a do 2
Shelby County Detention Center (Oct '11) Fri Sloan 8
Stanley Black & Decker, Layoffs (Jun '16) Jan 13 Mee 10
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Shelbyville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,048 • Total comments across all topics: 277,963,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC