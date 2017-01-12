Shelbyville man hopes for new heart in the New Year
Since the bridge opened last week, people have been taking advantage of the unseasonably warm weather and crossing the Ohio River on foot. Since the bridge opened last week, people have been taking advantage of the unseasonably warm weather and crossing the Ohio River on foot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easy ladies
|3 hr
|Tim
|26
|Hometown pizza Girl
|6 hr
|tom
|7
|stealing money and cheating bingo hall (Feb '14)
|20 hr
|Pizza
|21
|Head
|22 hr
|Fullofcum
|21
|Angela denise williams aka angalina
|Sat
|Any ole ho a do
|2
|Shelby County Detention Center (Oct '11)
|Fri
|Sloan
|8
|Stanley Black & Decker, Layoffs (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|Mee
|10
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC