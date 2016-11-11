Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend
Come out for the 27th annual Festival of Trees & Lights! Hosted by the Kosair Children's Hospital Foundation, hundreds of volunteers design and decorate Christmas trees, wreaths and hand-crafted holiday items - all of which are for sale to raise funds for Norton Children's Hospital. There will be free children's activities, a sweet shop and gift shop, a miniature train display and more holiday entertainment! When: November 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; November 12-13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Where: Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St. Website: Festival of Trees and Lights Cost: $8 adults; $5 children under 12 and seniors Jeptha Creed will be giving tours of their distillery on the hour.
