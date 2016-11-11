Where To Go And What To Do In Louisvi...

Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend

Nov 11, 2016

Come out for the 27th annual Festival of Trees & Lights! Hosted by the Kosair Children's Hospital Foundation, hundreds of volunteers design and decorate Christmas trees, wreaths and hand-crafted holiday items - all of which are for sale to raise funds for Norton Children's Hospital. There will be free children's activities, a sweet shop and gift shop, a miniature train display and more holiday entertainment! When: November 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; November 12-13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Where: Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St. Website: Festival of Trees and Lights Cost: $8 adults; $5 children under 12 and seniors Jeptha Creed will be giving tours of their distillery on the hour.

