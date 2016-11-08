ELECTION 2016: Shelbyville City Counc...

ELECTION 2016: Shelbyville City Council welcomes one newcomer

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 8, 2016 Read more: Sentinel News

In a crowded field of 10 candidates vying for six seats, five incumbents were able to retain positions on the Shelbyville City Council in Tuesday's election. Taking 10.07 percent of the votes, Republican Troy Ethington edged out Chris Spaulding and incumbent Shane Suttor .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whats it like to work at waffle house??? (Jul '12) 4 hr deezy 32
Strange for change 8 hr Anon 17
sarah armstrong Wed benny 2
tommy case (Aug '14) Wed Lexi dude 28
joyce greer Wed me 2 2
msc Wed vill 1
Jessica Warren Macallister Dec 20 Him 1
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Shelbyville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,625 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,710

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC