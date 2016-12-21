Citizens Union Bank tackles wire fraud with ACH Alert
ACH Alert, an award-winning provider of patented, innovative fraud prevention technology for financial institutions of all sizes, announced that it has partnered with Citizens Union Bank, a Shelbyville, Ky.-based bank with $525 million in assets, to provide account holders with convenient, automated wire fraud protection through ACH Alert's Bio-Wire solution. In recent years, the industry has seen a significant uptick in fraudulent wire transfers, often accomplished through business email compromise scams.
