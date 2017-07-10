Mopotism Holds Experience Edge in Oaks

Mopotism Holds Experience Edge in Oaks

Trainer Doug O'Neill and Paul Reddam have a very good shot of painting the town of Shelbyville, Ind., purple and white July 15 at Mopotism holds the class edge in the 1 1/16-mile Oaks after making five of her nine starts in graded stakes company. While winless in that class, she's held her own against top company in Southern California.

