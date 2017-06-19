Shelby County woman arrested for shoplifting, OWI, with 3-year-old daughter in car
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. - A Waldron woman is in jail accused of stealing and driving under the influence with her daughter in the car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sure shot asphalt company LLC
|21 min
|Starlene
|10
|Shelby county failure to appear (Jul '16)
|27 min
|Duh
|6
|Mod was afraid
|30 min
|Closing
|3
|Read here
|31 min
|Petunia
|6
|Shelbyville police officer arrested for child s... (Jul '10)
|Jun 20
|Mr Pile
|21
|Is it time for Kent Apsley to go? (Dec '12)
|Jun 20
|Mr Pile
|54
|Long lost sister was take at birth
|Jun 18
|Samaritan
|9
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC