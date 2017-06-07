Police: Boy with autism ran from home, located safe in wooded area

A teen with special needs wandered away from his Greenfield home Tuesday morning and was missing for a half hour before he was found, safe, by police. Officers from several area law enforcement agencies flocked to the Prairie Meadows apartment complex, located on West U.S. 40, after a woman called 911 to say the 16-year-old, who has severe intellectual disabilities, had run away from his home, according to police broadcasts.

