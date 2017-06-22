Multi-vehicle accident in Shelby Coun...

Multi-vehicle accident in Shelby County results in a fatality

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The Republic

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a Shelbyville woman at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators were sent to West State Road 44 and Marietta Road to the accident, deputies said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2017 What If Wed New You 6
Long lost sister was take at birth Jun 25 Gena 10
Is it time for Kent Apsley to go? (Dec '12) Jun 25 Bad drugs 55
Bored Jun 25 Cindy 4
Jeffrey Bate attorney (Jan '13) Jun 25 Tom 6
Found keys! Jun 25 Sam 11
News Shelbyville police officer arrested for child s... (Jul '10) Jun 20 Mr Pile 21
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Shelbyville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,299 • Total comments across all topics: 282,125,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC