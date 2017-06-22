Multi-vehicle accident in Shelby County results in a fatality
Shelby County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a Shelbyville woman at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators were sent to West State Road 44 and Marietta Road to the accident, deputies said.
