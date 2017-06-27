APNewsBreak: Congressman's wife works...

APNewsBreak: Congressman's wife works part-time in $240K job

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ihop 16 hr Tak 5
Long lost sister was take at birth Sun Gena 10
Is it time for Kent Apsley to go? (Dec '12) Jun 25 Bad drugs 55
Bored Jun 25 Cindy 4
Jeffrey Bate attorney (Jan '13) Jun 25 Tom 6
Found keys! Jun 25 Sam 11
2017 What If Jun 24 Sap 5
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Shelbyville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,587 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC