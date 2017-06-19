APNewsBreak: Congressman's wife works part-time in $240K job

In this Dec. 13, 2012, file photo, U.S. Rep. Luke Messer and his wife Jennifer Messer are photographed in their home in Shelbyville, Ind. Jennifer Messer averages a 26.5-hour work week in her $240,000-a-year job doing legal consulting for an Indianapolis suburb, according to time sheets reviewed by The Associated Press.

