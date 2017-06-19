APNewsBreak: Congressman's wife works part-time in $240K job
In this Dec. 13, 2012, file photo, U.S. Rep. Luke Messer and his wife Jennifer Messer are photographed in their home in Shelbyville, Ind. Jennifer Messer averages a 26.5-hour work week in her $240,000-a-year job doing legal consulting for an Indianapolis suburb, according to time sheets reviewed by The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sure shot asphalt company LLC
|21 min
|Starlene
|10
|Shelby county failure to appear (Jul '16)
|27 min
|Duh
|6
|Mod was afraid
|30 min
|Closing
|3
|Read here
|31 min
|Petunia
|6
|Shelbyville police officer arrested for child s... (Jul '10)
|Jun 20
|Mr Pile
|21
|Is it time for Kent Apsley to go? (Dec '12)
|Jun 20
|Mr Pile
|54
|Long lost sister was take at birth
|Jun 18
|Samaritan
|9
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC