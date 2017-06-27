APNewsBreak: Congressman's wife works...

APNewsBreak: Congressman's wife works part-time in $240K job

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Powhatan Today

In this Dec. 13, 2012, file photo, U.S. Rep. Luke Messer and his wife Jennifer Messer are photographed in their home in Shelbyville, Ind. Jennifer Messer averages a 26.5-hour work week in her $240,000-a-year job doing legal consulting for an Indianapolis suburb, according to time sheets reviewed by The Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2017 What If 8 hr New You 6
Ihop Tue Tak 5
Long lost sister was take at birth Jun 25 Gena 10
Is it time for Kent Apsley to go? (Dec '12) Jun 25 Bad drugs 55
Bored Jun 25 Cindy 4
Jeffrey Bate attorney (Jan '13) Jun 25 Tom 6
Found keys! Jun 25 Sam 11
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Shelbyville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,890 • Total comments across all topics: 282,104,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC