Local hospital earns - A' rating
Hancock Regional Hospital earned an A rating for the second time in a row from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade system, which twice yearly rates more than 2,000 American hospitals. Leapfrog Group, an independent Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit specializing in healthcare analysis, recently rated Hancock Regional among the safest Indiana hospitals its size.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People fronting in town
|40 min
|Lmfao
|8
|Long shot
|7 hr
|Nastymethhead
|13
|Brenda Leffler
|10 hr
|Wopwop
|5
|Cuckold
|10 hr
|Wopwop
|12
|Starlene Hoff
|11 hr
|Thisisbs
|5
|Who pulled the train
|12 hr
|grandpappy
|2
|Bobby?
|22 hr
|Waterboy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC