Local hospital earns - A' rating

Saturday May 13 Read more: Daily Reporter

Hancock Regional Hospital earned an A rating for the second time in a row from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade system, which twice yearly rates more than 2,000 American hospitals. Leapfrog Group, an independent Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit specializing in healthcare analysis, recently rated Hancock Regional among the safest Indiana hospitals its size.

