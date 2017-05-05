Business briefs a " May 5

Business briefs — May 5

Friday May 5

Local officials recently congratulated BeijingWest Industries on the passage of tax abatement from the Greenfield City Council. The Beijing-headquartered company, which produces the MagneRide suspension system, will invest more than $80 million to build and equip a new 276,514-square-foot manufacturing facility in Greenfield's Progress Park.

