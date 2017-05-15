APNewsBreak: City pays Indiana congre...

APNewsBreak: City pays Indiana congressman's wife $20K/month

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: KTVN Reno

Jennifer Messer receives $20,000 each month as a contract lawyer for Fishers, an Indianapolis suburb, most of the ... Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box. Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hot guys 10 min Ewww 15
Jessica hauk 55 min Beenwaitingbeensh... 12
Who did who 2 hr Whit Whit 13
Whit whit "needs your help" 2 hr Whit Whit 10
amanda (mandi) kelley 2 hr Joker 6
Looking for a pilkington hoe 4 hr Joker 1
Chassidy Evans (Feb '16) 4 hr Chass 5
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Shelby County was issued at May 15 at 10:55PM EDT

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Shelbyville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,208 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC