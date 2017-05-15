APNewsBreak: City pays Indiana congressman's wife $20K/month
Jennifer Messer receives $20,000 each month as a contract lawyer for Fishers, an Indianapolis suburb, most of the ... Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box. Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot guys
|10 min
|Ewww
|15
|Jessica hauk
|55 min
|Beenwaitingbeensh...
|12
|Who did who
|2 hr
|Whit Whit
|13
|Whit whit "needs your help"
|2 hr
|Whit Whit
|10
|amanda (mandi) kelley
|2 hr
|Joker
|6
|Looking for a pilkington hoe
|4 hr
|Joker
|1
|Chassidy Evans (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|Chass
|5
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC