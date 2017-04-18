Unemployment Insurance Fraud Investig...

Unemployment Insurance Fraud Investigation Yields 12 Convictions Monday, April 3

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development receives wage reports and new hire data from Hoosier employers documenting who is employed and receiving compensation. The agency's unemployment insurance fraud investigation taskforce examines claims of individuals who intentionally provide false, misreported or unreported information in order to fraudulently claim benefits.

