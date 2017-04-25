Shelby Co warns of masked thieves car...

Shelby Co warns of masked thieves carrying guns

Tuesday Apr 25

Police in Shelby County say a group of masked thieves carrying guns is making their way around the county; breaking into barns, vehicles and even stealing cars. According to Chief Deputy Louie Koch of the Shelby County Sheriff Department, the suspects have taken tens of thousands of dollars worth of belongings.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Shelby County was issued at April 27 at 9:24AM EDT

