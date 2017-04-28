New Palestine clothing boutique offers bohemian chic
The Poppy Boutique, 5971 W. U.S. 52, offers children's, women's and women's plus size clothing and accessories, much like its Shelbyville predecessor, the Pink Poppy Boutique; both businesses are owned by Nicole Miller, 48. Miller decided to open the second shop in April because of the success of her first location, and also because she wanted to sell a more diverse array of items, she said. "Everything is unique," Miller said.
