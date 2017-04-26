Man drives under farm vehicle, gets sent to hospital

A Shelbyville man was taken to the hospital after he attempted to drive underneath farm machinery while traveling on U.S. 31. Aaron Beers, 21, was heading north on U.S. 31 south of Franklin, about 5:50 p.m. Monday, when he attempted to drive his 2001 Ford Taurus underneath a farm vehicle used for spraying crops, a Johnson County Sheriff's Office report said. The driver of the farm vehicle, Justin Ratliff, 28, of Shelbyville, told deputies that Beers' car approached quickly from behind, went underneath his vehicle and came to a stop in the middle of the road in front of him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.