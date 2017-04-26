Man drives under farm vehicle, gets s...

Man drives under farm vehicle, gets sent to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Daily Journal

A Shelbyville man was taken to the hospital after he attempted to drive underneath farm machinery while traveling on U.S. 31. Aaron Beers, 21, was heading north on U.S. 31 south of Franklin, about 5:50 p.m. Monday, when he attempted to drive his 2001 Ford Taurus underneath a farm vehicle used for spraying crops, a Johnson County Sheriff's Office report said. The driver of the farm vehicle, Justin Ratliff, 28, of Shelbyville, told deputies that Beers' car approached quickly from behind, went underneath his vehicle and came to a stop in the middle of the road in front of him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a date 5 hr Kris 6
Enablers 5 hr Kris 6
Factory 3way 5 hr Kris 13
who wants to get naked and jump in a pile 8 hr Black Mamie 10
let's talk about sex 13 hr Whitney Jenson 22
Shonda 17 hr Yay 3
Enough is enough Thu Bon jovi 13
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Shelby County was issued at April 29 at 3:01AM EDT

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Shelbyville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,638,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC