Local Police, Fire a " April 24
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Reynaldo F.V. Gonzalez, 28, 820 Union St., Columbus, domestic battery, 4:09 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, released on $5,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy Cain aka loser
|2 hr
|Fakemoneymaker
|6
|Shonda
|3 hr
|Roman
|2
|Enough is enough
|3 hr
|Bon jovi
|13
|who wants to get naked and jump in a pile
|3 hr
|Big boy
|4
|Being responsible for your actions
|6 hr
|Being honest70687068
|2
|Lyda?
|8 hr
|here
|4
|i.m looking for Twitter ....has anyone seen her
|9 hr
|the big JK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC