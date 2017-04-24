Local Police, Fire a " April 24

Local Police, Fire a " April 24

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: The Republic

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Reynaldo F.V. Gonzalez, 28, 820 Union St., Columbus, domestic battery, 4:09 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, released on $5,000 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy Cain aka loser 2 hr Fakemoneymaker 6
Shonda 3 hr Roman 2
Enough is enough 3 hr Bon jovi 13
who wants to get naked and jump in a pile 3 hr Big boy 4
Being responsible for your actions 6 hr Being honest70687068 2
Lyda? 8 hr here 4
i.m looking for Twitter ....has anyone seen her 9 hr the big JK 1
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Shelby County was issued at April 27 at 9:24AM EDT

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Shelbyville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,792 • Total comments across all topics: 280,612,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC