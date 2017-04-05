Local man convicted of insurance fraud

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: The Republic

A Flat Rock man is one of 38 Hoosiers who has been convicted in an recent unemployment insurance fraud investigation. After Michael A. Peclet, 56, received a seven-year prison sentence, Shelby Circuit Court Judge Charles O' Connor suspended three of those years, court records state.

