Defendant backs out of plea deal

Weeks after signing a plea agreement in his sexual assault case, a Greenfield man told a judge this week he'd rather let a jury decide his fate. Francisco Mendoza Gaytan, 38, faces five sexual assault felony counts, including one Class A felony charge of child molesting and one Class B felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, records show.

