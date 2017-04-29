Changes proposed for Hope square
A significantly new vision for State Road 9, west of the Hope Town Square, has been unveiled by Main Street of Hope. About 25 residents were on hand Thursday at Hope Moravian Church to see revisions made to a proposed plan for the Hope Town Square and surrounding businesses since it was first proposed in late March.
