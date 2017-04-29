Changes proposed for Hope square

Changes proposed for Hope square

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: The Republic

A significantly new vision for State Road 9, west of the Hope Town Square, has been unveiled by Main Street of Hope. About 25 residents were on hand Thursday at Hope Moravian Church to see revisions made to a proposed plan for the Hope Town Square and surrounding businesses since it was first proposed in late March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whitney 48 min Kane brown 5
Hot guys 3 hr Abc 8
Legalizing a cathouse in shelbyville 16 hr jim 7
Elizabeth lisby 17 hr Jenna 9
Montell Gidden 18 hr PrObLeMz4U 8
Who is this? 18 hr Ex employer 10
Girls 20 hr Being honest70687068 25
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Shelbyville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC