Religion News a " March 4

Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Republic

The church will continue the Lenten sermon series, "American Christianity and the Lutheran Difference," at the 6:30 p.m. service Wednesday at the church, 3201 Central Ave. in Columbus.A fellowship meal will be served at 5:45 p.m. St. Paul's Episcopal - The Most Rev. Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows, who was elected bishop of the Indianapolis Episcopal Diocese in October, will preach at the 8 and 10:15 a.m. services Sunday at the church, 2651 California St. in Columbus.

