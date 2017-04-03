Police investigating cause of Friday crash that killed New Castle woman near Shelbyville

According to a release from Koch Saturday, 26-year-old Heather Poe of New Castle died in two-vehicle crash near State Road 44 and Shelby County 325 East around 7:20 p.m Friday. Investigators determined Poe's green 2002 Ford Escape was traveling eastbound when she braked hard due to slowing traffic ahead and skidded to the right edge of the roadway before suddenly veering back to the left and crossing the center line.

