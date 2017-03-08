Police, Fire a " March 8

Police, Fire a " March 8

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Daily Journal

Ashley Nicole Ammer, 27, 7062 Madison Ave., Apt. B8, Indianapolis; arrested on an out-of-county warrant and charges of restricted use of a drug injection device, false reporting or informing, possession of paraphernalia; held without bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fartknocker 54 min Know gobbler 1
Any single women looking for a good man 55 min Devil 37
thanks for the sandwich...it was very good 1 hr Love 8
Tim the monster 1 hr Jose 24
not possible to save a 10 year relationship 3 hr Tell 2
Wanna hear something funny? 5 hr YepSure 42
Ate breakfast 6 hr Tisk tisk 3
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Shelbyville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,688 • Total comments across all topics: 279,509,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC