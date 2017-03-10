Milking treatments: Shelbyville woman...

Milking treatments: Shelbyville woman creates natural products, helps cancer side effects

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Daily Journal

The animals are smart enough to know where to go and how to position themselves when it's time to milk. Once the first one is let out of the pen, the others just follow in line and wait for the milking to begin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Needing sexting 41 min Recovery liar 11
Tim Alford!! Whats up with his charges on jail ... 49 min Jose 70
I saw Fred Palmer today . He was scouting a pla... 53 min Lets see 6
Josh Settles 4 hr DOH 3
Mason Elliott 4 hr Real talk 4
June 4 hr OH well 5
Jessica and Bowers set up Tiffany Behne 4 hr That dont work 3
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Shelbyville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,446 • Total comments across all topics: 279,774,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC