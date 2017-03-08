Job And Career Fair March 15 At Shelbyville High School
The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce announces it will be hosting the 3rd Annual Job and Career Fair on March 15th at Shelbyville High School. The Job and Career Fair will launch with a Networking Luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are required to attend the luncheon - RSVP to the Chamber; 398-6647.
