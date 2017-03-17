Jacob Berlin Thurman

Jacob Berlin Thurman

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Daily Journal

Jacob is survived by his daughter, Kaydance Elizabeth Thurman; six brothers, Joshua Thurman, San Diego, California, Justin Glessner, Shelbyville, James Masterson, Shelbyville, Jordan Masterson, Shelbyville, Jonah Masterson, Shelbyville, Elijah Thurman, Shelbyville; one sister, Victoria Keller, Hamilton, Mississippi; grand mother, Delisa Kunkel of Franklin; grandparents, Jerry Glessner, Shelbyville and Jack Thurman, Shelbyville; great grandmother, Norma Pettit, Shelbyville; grandparents, Pam Hoban and James Adams, various aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Judith Kunkel; grandfather, Gary Kunkel; grandmother, Carol Adams and great grandfather, Bob Pettit.

