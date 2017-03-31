Church purchases land for 3rd location in Franklin
After establishing a Franklin worship service in 2015, Emmanuel Church will build a new church and campus in the city to serve the congregation. The 29,500-square-foot building will be built on 14 acres of land near Hillview Country Club and is anticipated to cost about $7 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the batman
|41 min
|HaleyJ
|1
|Trash
|3 hr
|James and Mahaffey
|10
|Jeffrey Bate attorney (Jan '13)
|4 hr
|really
|5
|indy
|7 hr
|Yodaddy
|4
|Cuckold
|8 hr
|Yep
|4
|Any good women who don't cheat
|8 hr
|jerk
|8
|no wonder
|11 hr
|digit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC