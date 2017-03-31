Church purchases land for 3rd locatio...

Church purchases land for 3rd location in Franklin

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Daily Journal

After establishing a Franklin worship service in 2015, Emmanuel Church will build a new church and campus in the city to serve the congregation. The 29,500-square-foot building will be built on 14 acres of land near Hillview Country Club and is anticipated to cost about $7 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the batman 41 min HaleyJ 1
Trash 3 hr James and Mahaffey 10
Jeffrey Bate attorney (Jan '13) 4 hr really 5
indy 7 hr Yodaddy 4
Cuckold 8 hr Yep 4
Any good women who don't cheat 8 hr jerk 8
no wonder 11 hr digit 4
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Shelbyville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,616 • Total comments across all topics: 280,254,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC