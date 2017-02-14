Job And Career Fair March 15 At Shelb...

Job And Career Fair March 15 At Shelbyville High School

The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce announces it will be hosting the 3rd Annual Job and Career Fair on March 15 at Shelbyville High School. The public is welcome to attend this free event.

