Commerce connector not a priority for...

Commerce connector not a priority for governor

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Daily Journal

Eleven years ago, a proposal to build a new highway that would wrap around Indianapolis, reaching south of Franklin, drew outcry from local residents. So does Eric Holcomb, since he worked for then-Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2006, at the time the project was discussed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Monica cooper 5 hr Cheater 3
who loves hairy balls in the face 6 hr Mcwanker 15
lets get naked and jump in a pile 6 hr blankman 7
Brittany Forman (May '16) 10 hr Misinformed 9
Eads 10 hr Randy 36
Rob Gearhart 11 hr Proud 2 live in a... 23
Shonda 12 hr Curious mind 10
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Shelbyville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,835 • Total comments across all topics: 279,271,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC