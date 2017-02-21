Bike crash leaves 2 injured

Bike crash leaves 2 injured

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Daily Reporter

A woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital Sunday evening after the motorcycle she was riding with her husband overturned after hitting a patch of gravel. A Shelbyville couple was riding a motorcycle in the 2100 block of South Morristown Pike in Greenfield just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

