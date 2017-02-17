State: 800,000 would gamble here, but...

State: 800,000 would gamble here, but other gaming sites would pay

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Tribune-Star

A state analysis estimates 800,000 people would visit a proposed Terre Haute casino each year, generating between $75 million and $88 million in adjusted gaming revenue. The review by the Indiana Legislative Services Agency says about 43 percent of that revenue would come from other gaming locations.

