Silver Alert declared for Shelbyville...

Silver Alert declared for Shelbyville man

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

Robert Bratton, 84, was last seen Saturday at 8 p.m. in Shelbyville, which is about 32 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen wearing a black fur hat, a lightweight khaki jacket, a brown plaid shirt and khaki pants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sanya smith ?? what she doing these days 9 min Tim 63
who has a sneaky cellphone problem 26 min DontCry 7
Olivia Wells 1 hr NoJunkieZone 7
Why the county prosecutors do not charge Gary S... 3 hr Vickie 17
Billy Kingston 4 hr Oops 1
Csmeron coffey / Gary allen Brown 6 hr Anonymous 6
That nigh kid 8 hr hmmm 14
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Shelbyville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,538 • Total comments across all topics: 278,508,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC