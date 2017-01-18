New, larger Shelbyville medical cente...

New, larger Shelbyville medical center scheduled to open

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: The Republic

Shelbyville's Major Hospital will permanently close Sunday and begin accepting patients at a new location, called MHP Medical Center, at 3 a.m. the same day. Current hospital patients will be relocated to the new medical complex, at 2451 Intelliplex Drive, by ambulance on Sunday morning, hospital officials said.

