New hospital promises state-of-the-art care for patients in Shelby County

Sunday Jan 22

New, state-of-the-art healthcare has arrived in Shelby County and it's already giving patients there a new peace of mind. Eyewitness news reporter Carrie Cline spent the morning in Shelbyville where the old Major Hospital closed and the new M-H-P Health Center opened.

